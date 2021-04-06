Carlisle holds walk, rally to support Asian Americans after recent attacks

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle residents turned out to support the Asian American community on Tuesday evening. Around 100 people participated in a walk and rally after recent attacks against Asian Americans in Pennsylvania and throughout the United States brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers told abc27 News the fight against ignorance and hate goes beyond the rally.

“To demonstrate how we can commit ourselves to creating a beloved community. So we’re going to be handing out literature about organizations to support, resources to read and ways to commit to anti-racist work,” said Jan Arminio, co-chair of Greater Carlisle Community Responders Network.

The event was organized by the Greater Carlisle Community Responders Network and the Carlisle Community Action Network.