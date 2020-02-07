Carlisle Ice Art Fest 2020 kicks off

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Carlisle Association presents the Carlisle Ice Art Fest kicks off Friday, Feb. 7.

Over 75 different ice sculptures will be placed around downtown Carlisle for the event.

The Ice-Art Festival will combine many events and activities in one weekend including; Ice sculptures & live ice carvings, West Shore Symphony Orchestra, family fun, food & drink, shopping, carriage rides, and glassblowing demonstration.

The event has continued to draw more people to downtown Carlisle each year and has been very well received by both business owners and the community.

The Carlisle Ice Art Fest will be run through Feb. 9, 2020. For more information visit iceartfest.com.