Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals rescheduled for August

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic and with the health and safety in mind of the Carlisle community, Carlisle Events has postponed the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals benefiting Driven to Cure. This event was originally scheduled for May 15 to 17.

The new rescheduled dates for the Import & Performance Nationals are now August 14 to 16, making this the latest this show has ever been held at the Carlisle Pa. Fairgrounds.

While the show has a new late summer date, it’ll maintain many of its same great content. This includes special displays like 100 Years of Mazda, 50 Years of the Nissan/Datsun Z, the race paddock, French car display in Building R and more.

Further competitions remain, including drift limbo, drifting and autocross via NICOFest, low car limbo, and burnouts. Also remaining in place is the charitable tie-in with Driven to Cure. DTC is a non-profit 501 established to help raise awareness and provide funding for the research of rare kidney cancers like Hereditary Leiomyomatosis and Renal Cell Cancer in children and young adults. A portion of participant dollars benefit DTC.

“Historically, this event is our first specialty show of the season, truly jump-starting the car show excitement at Carlisle,” noted Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller. “So many things are changing daily with this global pandemic and we feel it’s best for the safety and health of all involved to transition the show from its original May dates to the new August 14-16 dates,” continued Miller. “We’ll continue to follow all guidelines and directives set forth by relevant parties as well as state, local and national officials. Car shows WILL happen at Carlisle again soon and for our regular Import & Performance Nationals guests, I look forward to seeing everyone in Carlisle August 14-16, 2020.”

Spectator tickets, registrations of all types including showfield, vendor spaces, etc. will be honored for the new dates.

During this event, as well as others on the schedule, Carlisle Events will continue to be proactive from a health and sanitation standpoint within the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and Carlisle Expo Center.

Carlisle Events and its neighboring properties will be adding additional sanitizer stations to the food court, entry gates and guest services.

All ticket takers and hand stampers will be offered gloves and hand sanitizer that is 60% (or greater) alcohol.

Carlisle Events has secured a disinfectant from the suggested CDC list that quickly kills viruses and bacteria. This, combined with portable hand sprayers will be utilized in bathrooms, food court, vendor services, guest services and within the Carlisle Expo Center as part of auctions and third party events.

Make available disinfectant wipes and sanitizer at ticket booths, vendor services and guest services.

Communicate these measures to our guests, staff and business partners.

Additional measures and suggested healthcare guidelines are available on the CDC web page.



For details regarding the 2020 Carlisle Events schedule, the new Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals event dates in August, tickets or to register for the Showfield, visit CarlisleEvents.com or call 717-243-7855.