Carlisle lays to rest beloved detective

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle laid to rest one of its best Friday afternoon.

Cpl. Tim Groller died last week after a years-long battle with lung cancer, and although Carlisle has to go on without him, there are still plenty of people who carry him with them everywhere they go.

“Cpl. Groller had the heart of a lion,” said Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis.

He had the heart of a lion and the head of a goofball. Chief Landis remembers the day he told Cpl. Groller he would need to wear a tie as a detective.

“So, he came to my door in my office, and he says, ‘Chief, how’s this?’ He has a skeleton costume on and a necktie, and I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? Get out of here!'” Landis recalled.

That joy for life spilled into his career.

“When they would wave fines over Christmas — as Christmas gifts to people — there was absolutely joy in his heart when he was able to do that,” said Deputy Mayor Sean Schultz.

Groller’s favorite gift was his family.

Schultz said Groller shined brighter than fireworks during last year’s Fourth of July celebration.

“His young daughters were able to do the countdown to launch the fireworks, and you really saw who Tim was as a father and a husband in that moment,” Schultz said.

That wasn’t just a moment in time, it was his life passion.

“He just wanted to be a good father to his children and be a good person and be a police officer and a mentor,” Scultz said.

If he met you he’d help you — or at least try to make you laugh, and although cancer is what took him, it never broke him.

“That boy — he didn’t lose nothing. He didn’t lose anything. He might have got run down. He might have got beat up, but he didn’t lose anything,” Landis said.

Carlisle, however, is losing a lot. Even so, keep on keeping on for Tim.

“If we can take away just a reminder of –to hold our families close, treasure these moments and keep fighting for our communities,” Schultz said.

Cpl. Groller worked through his treatments and fought hard to spend every day he could with his family.

So, the community decided they were warriors, too, and raised over $250,000 to pay off the Groller family mortgage.