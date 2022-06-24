CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man that was arrested and charged with multiple crimes related to the sexual assault of a child waived his right to a preliminary hearing on June 22, 2022.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Austin Holler has been charged with the following

Rape of a Child

Rape by Forcible Compulsion

Aggravated Indecent Assault

Unlawful Contact With a Minor

Sexual Assault

Statutory Sexual Assault

Corruption of Minors

These charges stem from allegations that Holler was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old victim, which ended with forcing sexual assault on the child at Letort Park in Carlisle.

Holler remains incarcerated at the Cumberland County Prison, where he is currently being held on $75,000 bail.

Holler is presumed innocent until proven guilty.