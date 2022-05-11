CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle man has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after a May 8 incident that began with a traffic stop.

Police say Damien Boyles, 23, was pulled over for speeding and failing to stay in his lane on Walnut Bottom Road near S. College Street in Carlisle, according to a Pennsylvania State Police public information release.

Boyles was “instantly argumentative,” police say, refusing to provide identification. Police saw a firearm between Boyles’ legs and removed him from the vehicle. He “proceeded to refuse commands and comply with directions,” police say.

Police say Boyles spit in one trooper’s face and kicked another in the face while he was being taken into custody. They report that he also kicked and damaged the patrol vehicle once he was inside it.

Boyles was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, DUI, resisting arrest, carrying a loaded weapon while not being licensed to carry, criminal mischief, driving while suspended (fifth offense), and summary traffic violations, according to the police report.