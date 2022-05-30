CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle man has been apprehended and transported to the Cumberland County Prison after he allegedly stabbed a man in the 400 block of Factory Street.

Carlisle Police officers responded to the area for a report of a stabbing on Sunday, May 29, around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a victim laying on the sidewalk. The victim received first air and was transported to an area hospital. As of Monday morning, the victim is in critical, but stable condition.

After an initial investigation, the suspect was identified as Shane Winters, who was located by police at the Petro Travel Center off the Harrisburg Pike. He was apprehended without incident.

Winters is charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Simple Assault.