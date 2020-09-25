Carlisle man arrested for statutory rape charges

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday afternoon police arrested a man who they say was in a sexaul relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Officers started an investigation in December 2017 where they determined Dustin Morell, 26, was having illicit sexual relations with a 14-year-old. The victim reported that the sexual contact took place at her home in Carlisle five to 10 times.

Morell has been charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

