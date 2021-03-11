Carlisle man celebrated for 50 years of service at Union Quarries

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle business is celebrating one of its employees for 50 years of service. Robert Sherman is described as a dedicated worker at Union Quarries.

Sherman has lived his entire life in Carlisle, and started working at the company when he was 21. That was back in 1971. He tells abc27 he’s loved every day since.

“The best part is just getting up, being outside in the open,” said Sherman. “I’m an outside person. I just like the work I do…the challenges.”

Sherman says driving cement tankers and dump trucks is his favorite thing to do at Union Quarries.

The business is one of the top producers of crushed stone, concrete and blacktop in the Midstate.

As he celebrates his 50 year-milestone, family says he’s only missed a handful of days during all of that time.

Whether it be freezing or excruciatingly hot, with wind or snow, Sherman remains happy to work.

“It gets a little harsh now and then, but you know, I like it. You wouldn’t put me inside,” Sherman said with a laugh.

It’s a commitment his bosses say is unprecedented and appreciated.

“You don’t work 50 years at a company without having a solid work ethic,” said Chris Wright, the president of Union Quarries.

“He has been excellent to work with,” said Dan Ridenhour, the vice president of Union Quarries. “He will run any piece of equipment we have. He’s got a lot of experience in concrete and really understands the products that we sell.”

Sherman says it’s easy, since he’s surrounded by good people and constantly having fun on the job.

“We act like family and that means a lot,” said Sherman.

Families teach each other things.

“I’ve learned a lot from him,” said Ridenhour.

“He’s not afraid to mentor the younger employees and that’s a very admirable quality,” said Wright.

“Hopefully it makes them a better person and their job go a little easier,” Sherman said about mentoring colleagues.

Sherman has no plans to retire.

He says when it’s time, he’ll know, but he’s still looking forward to more days like this one at Union Quarries.

“I’m not going to go another 50,” Sherman said with a smile. “But I’ve got a little bit left in me.”

The company hosted a special lunch for Sherman Thursday to celebrate his 50 years of loyalty and reliability.