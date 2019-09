CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man is charged after his latest call to the Cumberland County 911 Center.

Jeffrey Girard, 57, did not report any emergency when he called 911 Monday but just made comments which included inflammatory language, police said in a news release.

The staff reported to authorities that Girard has contacted the 911 center at least 88 times since the beginning of the year, police said.

He is charged with misuse of emergency services.