Carlisle man charged for the murder of estranged wife

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — North Middleton Township Police charged 66-year-old Ronald Wert of Carlisle for murder in the 1st and 3rd degree.

Linda Brandt, 64, was shot to death outside her North Middleton Township home on July 22, 2019. She was found with gunshot wounds along the front of her house on the 400 block of Pleasant Hall Road when officers responded.

Police say shortly after finding Brandt, officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim on the 3700 block of Waggoners Gap Road. Wert, the estranged husband of Brandt, was found alone at his secluded residence with a gunshot wound to the head and a gun next to his body.

Wert survived his wound and after discharge from the hospital, he was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited and obstruction of administration of law. Wert was the defendant in which a Protection from Abuse order prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Police discovered the firearm used to murder Brandt in a residence that Wert often provided lawncare services. The firearm was forensically tested for ballistics and matched the spent rounds found outside of Brandt’s residence on July 22.

Wert was arraigned via video conference on May 22, 2020 in which bail was denied.

Top Stories:

Midstate Catholic churches in yellow counties prepare for in-person masses May 31

Pac-man turns 40 years old

Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten