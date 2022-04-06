CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The owner of a trucking business in Carlisle has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for a COVID-19 relief scheme.

Keith McConnell, 43, of Carlisle, was sentenced on Tuesday, April 5, for perpetuating a wire fraud and money laundering scheme which sought just over $467,000 in COVID-19 relief funds guaranteed by the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

McConnell submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications and forged documents on behalf of his Carlisle-area trucking company, KB Transportation LLC. The company was not in business and had no employees or payroll expenses in 2019 or 2020.

He, however, falsely claimed that there were 26 employees and monthly payroll expenses totaling nearly $125,000. He then received $312,000 in PPP loan proceeds. He spent the funds on a residential property, two personal vehicles, cash withdrawals, and stock market investments.

McConnell applied for a second loan in January 2021 in the amount of $155,200 by submitting false and fraudulent loan applications and documents. The second loan was not disbursed.

He will serve three years of supervised release following incarceration and will after pay back the full $312,200 in restitution.