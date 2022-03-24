CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Carlisle was indicted on firearm charges by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, March 23.

A press release that was sent out stated that Craig Allen Hare, 51, from Carlisle unlawfully possessed a Sig Sauer M400 .223 AR 15 Rifle as well as a Smith and Wesson 9mm Model, with ammunition and magazines for both firearms while having a previous conviction.

If Hare is convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment as well as a fine.

Hare is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty in a court of law.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime M. Keating is prosecuting the case.