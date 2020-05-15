Carlisle man recovers from COVID-19 days before 87th birthday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After 37 days of hospitalization for COVID-19 Paul Garman, of Carlisle, is heading home just days before his 87th birthday.

Garman was put on a ventilator at UPMC Carlisle Hospital for 11 days and his family says with his several pre-existing conditions and age, it is truly a miracle he is headed home.

Garman’s family looks forward to being able to celebrate another birthday with him.

