CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced on Tuesday to 25-50 years in state prison on 10 counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle.

Yahbrii Greer was found guilty by a Cumberland County jury in March 2022 after prosecutors say Greer approached children in groups back in February 2020. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Greer offered 10 different children money attempting to get them into his vehicle

At sentencing, Senior Assistant District Attorney Nichole Vito presented evidence that Greer was previously convicted of a sexual offense in York County, triggering a mandatory 25 year sentence.

In addition to his prison sentence, Greer must register as a sex offender on Megan’s Law for 15 years upon his release from prison.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Vito. The DA’s Office was assisted by Detective Nina Klinger, the Carlisle Borough Police Department, Victim Services, and Detective Sergeant Kyle Hower of the York City Police Department.