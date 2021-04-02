Carlisle marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month with education, remembrance

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the YWCA in Carlisle is marking the occasion with both remembrance and education.

Teal ribbons are tied to light posts throughout downtown Carlisle. Each one has a QR Code that links to social media pages where the YWCA posts new information about sexual assault each day.

“Calling our free and confidential hotline in order to get those empowerment counseling components, accompaniments to hospitals, police stations or court accompaniments, anything that they would need to navigate through their journey of healing and understanding,” said Lily Duarte-Evans, program director of Sexual Assault and Rape Crisis Services of Cumberland County.

Carlisle’s YWCA’s sexual assault services are available to everyone who lives in Cumberland County.