Carlisle Mayor announces plans to not run for re-election after 20 years of civil service

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott announced his plans to not seek re-election.

Scott was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2017. As of 2021, Mayor Scott will not seek a third term in office.

He spent 12 years on Carlisle Borough Council, elected in 2001 and again in 2005 and 2009. Scott is the borough’s first Black mayor and the first Democrat elected to the role in over thirty years, as well.

Scott says after serving Carlisle for 20 years, it’s time to take a break.