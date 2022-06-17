CARLISLE, Pa (WHTM) – Carlisle Borough has been named one of the best historic small towns in the country, according to USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice for 2022. The borough was number four on the list.

The annual USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards feature the top 20 nominees in various travel and lifestyle categories.

“The rich history of Carlisle gives us a great deal to be proud of. Our history laid the foundation for Carlisle to flourish into a captivating town with arts, cuisine, breweries, distilleries, and unique shops. It is a history that inspires us to continue growing and improving for the sake of all who live, work, shop, and dines in Carlisle,” Mayor Sean Shultz said.

The borough remained in the top five during the month-long voting window.

Carlisle is known for its rich history that among others includes a large historic district listed in the National Register of Historic Places, its charming downtown where visitors can catch a glimpse of the intricate architectural details on well-preserved buildings, dignitaries, and the Cumberland County Historical Society.