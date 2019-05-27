Carlisle on mission to honor forgotten veterans

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - At least 40 African American veterans of the Civil War are buried at Lincoln Cemetery, but they're often forgotten because only one headstone remains.

"We have African American soldiers here that died fighting around the world to preserve our freedoms, but also they came home and fought for their own freedoms, social justice, and civil rights," Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said.

Locals remember what the cemetery looked like four decades ago.

"When I first got married, this was all grown up in weeds and people threw trash over here and you couldn't even tell what it was," Ruth Hodge said.

"The borough decided to create a park because that's what the people wanted, but then how they went about, it's not something we would have done today," Scott said. "A tarp went up and the headstones disappeared."

The borough is on a mission to find the whole story, get archives and records, and talk to people about what they remember. And on this Memorial Day, a permanent sign, a gift from the Army War College, stands tall for the community to see and those troops to be remembered.

"Every year, the Army War College presents a class gift to the college, and we wanted to do this," Lt. Col. Lafran Marks said. "As opposed to presenting a painting or a sculpture, we wanted to do something and partner with the community."

The borough hopes to have a rededication ceremony in December.