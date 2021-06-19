Carlisle organization hosts Juneteenth celebration

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Hope Station in Carlisle hosted a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, the 156th anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity for people to gather and discuss the importance of the holiday, and talk about ways to move forward, better understand each other, and find common ground on issues that divide people.

Organizers also mention that there is still more work to be done.

“The anti-lynching bill should have been passed a long time ago,” Hope Station’s Executive Director Safronia Perry said. “So there is a lot of work that needs to be done to help the black community. This is good but this is symbolic.”

Organizers say it was great to interact with people in person, because last year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19.