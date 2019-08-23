Carlisle PD looking for new officers to bolster force

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department responds to 20,000 calls per year. As that number continues to rise, it needs more officers.

“The different hats that we have to wear is just expanding more and more,” said Carlisle Police Sgt. David Miller.

The department is now hiring and looking to add more officers.

The borough recently increased the allotted number of police officers from 31 to 33.

Some positions can be tougher to fill however, with big shoes needing to be filled, like that of beloved Sgt. Simon Jackson, who passed away from cancer last year. Many looked up to Jackson and keep photos up to honor his legacy.

“Here you have the opportunity to be a part of the change,” said Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis.

“Everybody has different talents that they can bring to the table,” said Miller.

“Many of those that we’re looking for are specifically about serving the community. They’re specifically about being compassionate with a person, to be able to put yourself in someone’s shoes, but at the same time, understand that you have to be professional and support the laws of this Commonwealth,” said Miller.

The Chief says candidates need to have a heart for service.

Some Carlisle officers are mentors to young people in the community, and many are involved in local programs.

“They have to understand you’re a part of the community,” said Landis. “They’re a part of us.”

The department isn’t releasing exactly how many officers it has or it is hiring, usually waiting until the annual county-wide hirings, but says the need is too strong to go another few months.

“People who are straightforward, can talk to people, communicate very well,” said Landis.

People can apply online for $50. The fee was approved by the borough.

“We always want to improve the diversity of the police department,” said Landis. “We reflect the borough of Carlisle.”

“We have residential. We have industry. We have government offices,” said Miller. “We use all of the latest equipment, the latest technology so we need officers who can come in and fit into that. We need officers who are very eager to learn.”

Applications are due October 7. Physical and written tests are being conducted on October 20.