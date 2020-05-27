Carlisle PD to honor corporal’s death Friday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department announced they will be honoring Corporal Tim Groller with a memorial service.

37-year-old Corporal Tim Groller died last week after battling stage 4 lung cancer for over three years.

The police department says due to current restrictions, the public service will be held throughout several streets in Carlisle.

A small motorcade for those who wish to show their support to Corporal Tim and his family will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Below is a map of the route.

Carlisle police say a larger ceremonial motorcade will begin immediately thereafter and will travel east at parade pace along High Street from College to East.

Citizens are welcome to attend both locations but asked to remember social distancing.

