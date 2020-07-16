Carlisle Police Department investigating shooting death, tips from public wanted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is investigating after one person is dead and another injured from a shooting in Carlisle on July 2.

Police say it happened near Memorial Park. Police found a car that crashed into a utility pole near West Penn and North West streets.

They say the driver, Paul Laney, had been shot. He later died.

His passenger reportedly was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok.

Laney was driving a vehicle and later crashed into a telephone pole as a result of the shooting. The vehicle ended up on the railroad tracks at final rest.

Anyone with information that can solve this case is asked to, call, or email Cumberland County Pa Crime Stoppers. They pay cash for tips. Cumberland County Pa Crime Stoppers is working with the Carlisle Police Department to solve this homicide. You do not have to give your name. You can still be eligible for up to a $2000 cash reward.

contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net

Top Stories: