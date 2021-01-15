Carlisle Police Dept. releases missing person alert

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is releasing a missing and endangered person alert for a missing boy in the area.

On Friday, Jan. 15, Jean Daniel Dumorin was reported missing by his father after he left his residence on this date.

Dumorin is described as a Black male, 5’10” and 160 pounds, with black hair.

According to Carlisle Police, it is believed that Dumorin is in particular danger of harm to himself.

Anyone who has been in contact with Dumorin or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.