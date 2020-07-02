Carlisle police investigate deadly overnight shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that took place just after midnight in Carlisle.

Officers say they heard gunshots coming from the area of Memorial Park and found a car crashed with the driver inside and injured from gunshot wounds. Police found 42-year-old Paul Laney at the corner of West Penn and North West Streets.

“I heard eight rounds of firing and right after that eight rounds, I heard a big boom,” said neighbor Chris Christian.

Christian was sitting in his living room when he heard the incident. The ominous boom was presumptively the car crashing into a utility pole, which crews replaced Thursday afternoon.

Laney’s mother, who talked with abc27, says her son lived in Harrisburg but grew up on West Penn Street. She says he was visiting the American Legion.

She believes police markings on the pavement show where her son was shot.

She says he died from his injuries, but his passenger, who left before police arrived, was shot in the hand. That man was eventually taken to the hospital by friends or family.

For neighbors, it’s a scary situation, especially with a playground across the street.

“Around 9, 9:30, young kids are playing with their parents over here in the park. In fact, my kids, we spent quality time over here on the playground and it’s kind of scary, yes of course,” Christian said.

Police say this was an isolated incident and the victims were specifically targeted. The investigation is ongoing.