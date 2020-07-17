Carlisle Police investigate hit and run that happened in May

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is currently working to identify a hit and run vehicle and one of its occupants.
Police say the collision occurred on May 25 at 2:41 p.m. near the intersection of N Pitt St and W Louther St.
The vehicle is a black BMW 4-door sedan with silver trim and a sunroof.
According to police the occupant is a tall, skinny Hispanic male with long, dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH page.
Top Stories:
- Bar, restaurant owners to fight governor’s restrictions
- Cooling off? Recent study suggests 98.6 is no longer the average body temperature
- Jimmy Kimmel Live honors Lancaster County healthcare hero