Carlisle Police investigate hit and run that happened in May

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is currently working to identify a hit and run vehicle and one of its occupants.

Police say the collision occurred on May 25 at 2:41 p.m. near the intersection of N Pitt St and W Louther St.

The vehicle is a black BMW 4-door sedan with silver trim and a sunroof.

According to police the occupant is a tall, skinny Hispanic male with long, dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH page.

