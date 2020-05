CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 300 block of N East St. early Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

Police say multiple witnesses reported shots fired in the area and police located several bullet casings beside one of the residences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.