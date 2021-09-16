Carlisle Police looking for missing woman last seen on Wednesday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police need help in finding a missing woman.

Susan Yeingst was last seen on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. According to police she is known to go on walks but did not return from her walk on Wednesday.

Yeingst is 71-years-old with no hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She also may be seen with a limp due to past medical procedures.

If you have seen Yeingst you are asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.