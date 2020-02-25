Carlisle Police looking for suspect of attempted child luring

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department took a report Sunday of an attempted child luring into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Carlisle Post Office.

Police say around 6:45 p.m. several juveniles were approached by a middle-aged male in a vehicle at the post office. The suspect attempted to entice one of the juveniles to enter the vehicle by asking for assistance. They also say the suspect offered money in return for helping him.

The juveniles were able to run away and report the incident to their parents, who notified police.

Anyone with information or are aware of similar incidents is asked to contact the Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.