Carlisle Police officers investigating hit-and-run

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police officers are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on Friday at around 10:45 a.m.

The victim reported to police that a light blue in color Chevrolet Avalanche, with an Oakley sticker in the rear window, had just struck the side of his vehicle, causing damage to a mirror first block of W. North Street.

The Chevrolet Avalanche did not stop at the scene, according to police, and the striking vehicle has an unknown Pennsylvania registration with damage to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.