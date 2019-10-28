Carlisle Police respond to multiple juvenile incidents

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police were dispatched to two separate incidents regarding juveniles on Friday.

The Carlisle Police were called to the 500 block of South Hanover Street for the report of juveniles setting Halloween decorations on fire.

Police say two male juveniles set a scarecrow on fire in a front yard. Employees from the local EMS observed the fire and put it out with a fire extinguisher while calling the police and the fire department.

The two juveniles were located, identified, and charged with dangerous burning, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Also on Friday, police were called to the 100 block of West North Street for the report of juveniles smoking marijuana inside of a shed.

Police said upon arrival, a juvenile attempted to flee and was detained. They say the juvenile had marijuana and other items indicative of drug sales.

The juvenile was taken into custody, then released to a guardian at a later time. Police say three additional juveniles were also charged with criminal trespass.

Charges were filed through the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Office.