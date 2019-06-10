Carlisle police: Runaway teen has been found

Breaking News
Update: Police say 14-year old Tyreke Flowers has been located.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway.

Carlisle police said Tyreke Flowers ran away from his home in the 200 block of Franklin Street after an argument with his mother. The police report was made around 2 a.m. Monday.

Flowers is 5’11” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and last seen wearing a blue Hollister hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.

