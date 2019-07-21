Carlisle police search for bank robbery suspect

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle police are seeking help from the public in their search for a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at the Orrstown Bank at 1 Giant Lane around 11:44 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they are looking for a female suspect who passed a note to a teller and left the bank with cash.

The female is described as about 5″ tall, wearing green with dark green stripes Aeropostale shirt, jean shorts, and tan sandals. She was also wearing sunglasses and was carrying a white/tan messenger bag with a patterned strap.

Contact Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.