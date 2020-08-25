Carlisle police searching for man suffering from severe dementia

Carlisle/West Shore

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffrey Seago, 64 (Photo: Carlisle Borough Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding a man who left his home Tuesday afternoon.

64-year-old Jeffrey D. Seago suffers from severe dementia and may not know his own name, police said. He is described as having red hair and a mustache that is going gray. Seago was last seen wearing a teal polo shirt, black shorts, and sandals when he left home around 2 p.m.  

Anyone with information on Seago’s whereabouts is asked to call 717-243-5252.

