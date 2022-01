CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police say a woman is missing after she was last seen on a ring camera walking southbound along the 500 block of North Bedford Street on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the woman as 80-year-old Donna.

All Carlisle Emergency Service are helping police with the search, and anyone who sees Donna should contact police at (717) 243-5252.