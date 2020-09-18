Carlisle police noticing uptick in political sign thefts

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A local police department is seeing a trend of people stealing political yard signs. The Carlisle Police Department has heard from many people about campaign signs that have been vandalized or stolen.

Sgt. Dave Miller says it’s not just annoying — stealing personal property is a misdemeanor crime.

“There’s enough stress already on folks so we would encourage folks just to think about the idea that it’s ok to have differing views. We absolutely can not be trespassing on people’s property or damaging or taking property that belongs to them,” Miller said.

So far, Carlisle police say all the signs reported damaged or stolen support Republican candidates.

Top News