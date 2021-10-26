Carlisle Police upping patrols to keep dangerous drivers off the road on Halloween

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is giving people Halloween advice but not for kids.

Officers say they will be patrolling all night to keep kids safe from distracted drunk drivers. Officers advise to not text and drive, keep music to a minimum to hear what’s outside your vehicle, and of course, if you are having a drink, get a ride home whether it’s by taking an Uber, Lyft, or a sober trusted driver.

“Try to keep your speed below the speed limit. That way should you need to brake abruptly, you have time and distance to do that,” Officer Joe Rucinsky of the Carlisle Borough Police Department said.

Carlisle Public Safety Department Head Ed Martin says drunk driving is more prevalent around holidays like Halloween.