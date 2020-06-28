Carlisle protesters call for police reform and end to racism

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Calls for police reform and an end to racism continue locally. A group of protesters gathered in Carlisle Saturday night, demanding change.

Organizers called the event “Solidarity on the Square.” People of all ages and backgrounds came together to chant, march through the streets and write messages on the sidewalk, all to tell people that black lives matter.

It’s been more than a month since George Floyd was killed, but protesters aren’t letting up in their calls for change.

“It’s just something that we shouldn’t have to be doing now because it should’ve been handled and I think that this generation is one that won’t stop until there is a change,” said organizer Shawn Kohr.

Organizers of the protest want to see police accountability and equality all around.

“We have to elevate the voices and the lives that are important. We have the privilege and that’s a pretty big problem, so we have to use it in a good way,” said organizer Maddy Brown.

While many marched, Steven Miller and his group, the Freedom Fighters of Carlisle, wrote messages on the sidewalk, including “educate don’t incarcerate.”

“That’s basically modern-day slavery in a sense. Unity, like I said, we’re all trying to come together, so they all have individual meaning but they all come together,” Miller said.

Different phrases and facts help keep the conversation going.

“We’re just coming together, just trying to bring unity and trying to show them we can stand together and fight racism,” Miller said. “It’s not just one person’s job. It’s everyone’s job.”

It’s even the job of a 7-year-old, pacing up and down the sidewalk, leading chants.

“I don’t want people getting bullied and stuff. I want everyone to be equal. I don’t like when we have to fight for rights. This should have been already over,” said Kennedy Hamil.