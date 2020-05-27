Carlisle restaurant opens for dine-in service against governor’s orders

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Another restaurant in the Midstate is going against the governor’s orders as Fay’s Country Kitchen resumed its dine-in services.

The restaurant was as full as it could be Wednesday afternoon, with tables spaced six feet apart.

“No problems at all. Nothing to make us feel uncomfortable,” said customer Nemo Niemann.

Niemann and his family made a point to eat there after seeing they were open online.

“We wanted to show support to a small business. We are also self-employed and this has been very difficult for anyone with a small business,” said Carol Niemann.

They say it’s about time someone opens up, and they’re not alone.

“Well, I don’t think the governor has any right to do what he’s done anyway. I think it’s against the constitution of the United States,” said Daniel Courage.

There’s now hand sanitizer on every table, while silverware and certain condiments aren’t set out anymore.

Waitress Faleshia Ronan says it’s a lot more work, but she’s happy to have a job again.

“We have to wipe everything off: our syrups, sugar, salt, peppers and then the table,” Ronan said. “And then we have to come back with a sanitizer spray and spray the table. Then we come back with a sanitizer spray and spray our chairs.”

The restaurant did receive a warning from Carlisle Police, but the district attorney says only the most egregious violations will prosecuted, which doesn’t include Fay’s.

“I feel like we’re educated enough now at this point that we can make our own personal choice and we can take the right precautions to ensure our own safety and the safety of others,” Ronan said.

Fay’s Country Kitchen plans on staying open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.