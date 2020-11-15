Carlisle School District going online for November

On Sunday it was announced in an email from the Carlisle Area School District superintendent that all schools within the district will be closing down all school buildings through Monday, Nov. 30.

The school district has had ten positive confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past six days while other test results are still pending for those who have multiple COVID symptoms.

“We recognize this short-term closure impacts our families,” says Superintendent Christina Spielbauer. “It is our goal that by closing buildings for two weeks and shifting to remote learning, we will be able to reduce the number of cases in our District and our overall community.”

In-person classes are projected to be back on Dec. 1.

Cumberland County’s has had 466 new positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 6-12.