Carlisle School District parents petition to reopen classrooms full-time

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Parents in the Carlisle School District are pushing to reopen classrooms full time.

Almost 500 people in the Carlisle community have signed an online petition, saying the risks of keeping schools closed are greater than opening them.

Many parents say the stress of online learning and social isolation is impacting their children. One parent pointed to the CDC guidelines that schools can open safely if they follow proper precautions.

“I think none of that can happen without teacher inclusion in this conversation, but I do think that this is the right time to start moving in that direction,” said Carlisle SD parent Mellisa Wilcox.

A school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening at 7 p.m. where some of these decisions could be made.