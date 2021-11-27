Carlisle stores prosper during Small Business Saturday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The weekend of deals continued with small business Saturday.

A lot of businesses in downtown Carlisle have been having problems including supply chain issues and those slowdowns with the U.S. Postal Service, but store owners say they were pretty happy with the turnout.

At Whistlestop Bookshop, owner Jeff Wood looks forward to Small Business Saturday every year.

“It’s been phenomenal. Yesterday and today. People are shopping early. People are shopping small, and I’m extremely happy with all the wonderful faces I’ve seen both new and familiar,” Wood said.

Customers came ready to buy gifts for others and for themselves.

“I love our community. I want to support everyone. Carlisle’s great. We have great unique small businesses and I want to keep them around,” said Madilyn Piper-Etter.

It’s not easy being in business lately.

“Especially with the fuel costs rising, anything coming through UPS, FedEx, is it’s slower to get here. It’s also more expensive to ship,” said Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy.

Georgie Lou’s may not have the exact product you’re looking for in stock, but Patterson Gilbert is making work. And she’s grateful for her customers.

“Our kids go to school here. All the money you spend here just about goes right back into the local economy, and so it’s really important to support your small businesses,” Patterson Gilbert said.

“It’s always fun to come out and just check out places that I’ve been to before in places that I haven’t,” said Nikolette Lipsey.

Though Small Business Saturday wasn’t advertised nationally as much as it has been in the past, overall it seemed to be a success.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time to buy those presents so these store owners want to remind everyone to continue shopping local, not just on Small Business Saturday.