Carlisle to hold event in support of Asian Americans

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, people will hit the streets in Carlisle to show support for Asian residents.

The Greater Carlisle Responders Network and the Carlisle Community Action Network are sponsoring the walk.

It will begin with speakers at Saint Paul Lutheran Church and end at the old courthouse.

Organizers say they hope this is just one of the ways people show their support for Asian Americans who’ve been physically attacked across the country during the pandemic.

“Community members can show support for each other and for those people who are targets of hate to realize there is a community and people in the community who care deeply about them and who are willing to walk with them and willing to learn more about their experiences,” said Jan Arminio, co-chair for the Greater Carlisle Responders Network.

The event begins on Tuesday, April 6, at 5 p.m.

For those who plan to go, the organizers ask that masks are worn.