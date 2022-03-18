CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events will take place in Cumberland County in 2022 beginning April 14. County residents and small businesses can pre-register online for a specific time and date to drop off waste at the county recycling center.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

With pre-registration, which is required for dropoff, residents will encounter less congestion at the center and an improved traffic flow. Appointments can be made in 15-minute intervals and it is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The dates for drop off include:

Thursday, April 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the press release, all acceptable waste will be weighed as is, and customers will be charged 50 cents per pound for disposal. Cash is preferred. The maximum accepted container size is five gallons.

Acceptable household hazardous waste, as outlined by the press release, includes:

Adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking and sealants

Antifreeze and car care products

Automotive batteries

Driveway sealers

Drain cleaners, degreasers, and oven cleaners

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light tubes and bulbs

Gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene

Hydrochloric, sulfuric, and other acids

Latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products

Lubricating sprays

Mercury and mercury-containing devices

Motor oil

Oil-based paints, stains, varnishes, and sealers

Oil-based paint cleaners, thinners. and removers

Pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and fertilizers

Pool chemicals

Propane cylinders (up to 20 pounds)

To fill out the preregistration form, businesses should click here. Appointments by residents can be made online by clicking here or at 717-240-6489 between business hours.