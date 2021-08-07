Carlisle unveils new hand-drawn walking map of downtown sites and attractions

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Exploring Carlisle just got more fun and interesting with a new historic, downtown walking map.

The new map was unveiled during the KISS Carlisle event on Saturday afternoon as part of LoveCarlisle’s Keep It Small Saturday series.

The map features 21 locations within walking distance of the square, along with options for history and attractions with a short car ride.

The hand-drawn map was created by Carlisle native Alexandria Shope, who’s worked with Historic Carlisle, Inc., and the Cumberland County Historical Society to make sure it was accurate and unique.

“I did take some pictures of the locations so all of these locations are kind of based off photography,” Shope said.

“Obviously I am passionate about history but I am also passionate about getting people out and looking around in the places they live and so it was great to marry those two things,” Historic Carlisle, Inc., President Courtney Cauthon said.

The map is free and you can get a copy at the Barefoot Historian Shoppe at 42 West High Street in Carlisle.