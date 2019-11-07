Carlisle upgrading parking meters

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle borough is upgrading nearly 600 parking meters.

New smart meters will allow visitors to pay with traditional coins, a credit card, or by using the Passport app. Drivers will still get 15 minutes free.

“It will provide better customer service for us as well as the people using the smart meters,” parking supervisor Stacey Hamilton said. “It’s going to allow me to tell what meters are being used more often.”

As crews make replacements, the silver parking meters will not be enforced until after Nov. 12.

If you park at a long-term gold meter, you still have to pay.