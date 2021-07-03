Carlisle veteran celebrates turning 100 years old

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday proved to be a special birthday celebration for a Carlisle man.

Harold Lesher turned 100 on Saturday. He’s a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Navy during World War II.

Lesher was an educator and taught at Carlisle High School for 42 years.

He says sharing his birthday with friends and family is special and the key to moving forward, is staying busy.

“Look for something to do and keep busy as I have,” Lesher said. “I am always looking for something to do and there is always a backup of 10 things waiting for me to do.”

Lesher taught at the Carlisle Area School District from 1946 until retiring in 1988.