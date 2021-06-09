Carlisle wins All-America City award

(WHTM) — A Midstate community won an award that’s given to only ten communities across the country each year on Wednesday night.

“This community is addressing its past through racial reconciliation. This community is taking action on climate change. This community can. The All-America City of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Congratulations Carlisle,” National Civic League Membership Development Coordinator Rebecca Trout said.

Carlisle has been named one of the National Civic League’s All-America winners. The award recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation to successfully address social issues.

To learn more about the award you can visit the National Civic League’s website here.