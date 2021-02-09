Carlisle woman indicted on 14 counts of wire fraud totaling more than $100,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle woman was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 3, 2021, on 14 counts of wire fraud related to the theft of social security funds totaling over $100,000.

Virginia Hayden, 69, continued to collect social security funds between 2011 and 2017 after she failed to notify the Social Security Administration that her husband was missing.

The amount of the funds she improperly collected totaled $113,471.

The maximum penalty for this offense is up to 240 years in prison, a term of supervised

release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Hayden was also charged with the murder of her husband in April of 2019. Those charges are still awaiting trial.