Carlisle woman raises thousands to feed community, support businesses

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In normal circumstances, budgets for nonprofits like the Salvation Army can be tight, but adding in a pandemic means everyone, including regular donors, are penny-pinching.

So, one woman took the challenge on herself.

“I really believe that the simplest ideas are the greatest ideas, and they explode,” says Major George Polarek, commanding officer at Salvation Army Carlisle.

It’s an idea that has exploded into the thousands. Tiffany Chestnut has raised more than $14,000 in 25 days to buy meals for the Salvation Army through her COVID-19 project, Carlisle PA Strong.

“I think that you have a responsibility to your community,” Chestnut said.

She took that responsibility one step further by cycling the cash back into the Carlisle economy by purchasing food from local restaurants.

“I just schedule it — throughout the week, and we go pick the food up, load it in the car, and every day we come here and drop it off,” Chestnut said.

The need is great. Polarek said the Salvation Army has seen a sharp increase in first-time users and families since the pandemic hit central Pennsylvania.

“We’ve seen up to 3 to 5 kids coming through the lines. So, that’s a little tough, but you make it easy for the children so that it’s not too dramatic for them,” Polarek said.

“It definitely takes a stronger person to ask for help than to let things consume you,” Chestnut said.

The worst of times always seem to attract the best of people.

“If they can’t get out of their homes, they need someone to be their arms, legs. The Salvation Army and Tiffany are the means by which to do that,” Polarek said.

